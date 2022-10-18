Dr. Paul Ostoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ostoya, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Ostoya, MD
Dr. Paul Ostoya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Ostoya works at
Dr. Ostoya's Office Locations
Paul W Ostoya MD Inc1095 E Warner Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-3567
Clovis Community Medical Center2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 324-4046
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ostoya is the best in town. He delivered both of my girls via cesarean section without any complications. Office staff is always welcoming and follows up always. Honestly, it’s a privilege to be Dr. Ostoya‘a patient, hope he never retires.
About Dr. Paul Ostoya, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
Dr. Ostoya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostoya accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostoya has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ostoya speaks Italian.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.