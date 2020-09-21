Dr. Ottaviano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Ottaviano, MD
Dr. Paul Ottaviano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
St James Medical Center25 Saint James Pl, New York, NY 10038 Directions (917) 304-0445
Dr. Paul is the rare breed of doctor who LISTENS. He is up on all the latest science, but has a wealth of experience to draw from. He is the third generation of doctor in his family, so he knows his stuff. He is friendly, and smart. Yo u might have to wait, but you will get a real diagnosis!
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ottaviano speaks Italian.
