Dr. Paul Pagano, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Pagano, MD
Dr. Paul Pagano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Norton Hospital
Dr. Pagano works at
Dr. Pagano's Office Locations
Orthocare Florida4600 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 527-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pagano did a major spine surgery for me in 2021. It was very long and the recuperation was also long. He told me the recovery would be 12 months. The pain was manageable and at 4 months I was pain free. I'm still recuperating but with no pain. To go from excruciating pain to NO pain takes an amazing surgeon. I appreciate everything Dr Pagano and his PA Joanne did for me. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Paul Pagano, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1215930912
Education & Certifications
- Norton Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
