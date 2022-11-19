Dr. Paul Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Page, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Page, MD
Dr. Paul Page, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Page's Office Locations
Sacramento8100 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 683-9616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, outstanding actually. PSA is in the 0 wish him and his team happy holidays
About Dr. Paul Page, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811132152
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
