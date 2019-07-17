Dr. Paul Papierski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papierski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Papierski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Papierski, MD
Dr. Paul Papierski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Papierski works at
Dr. Papierski's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-7898
-
2
Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers2000 E Algonquin Rd Ste 109, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (855) 469-6784Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 460, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (855) 469-6784Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papierski?
Dr Papierski was friendly and knowledgable at my initial appointment. He took time to answer all my questions.His staff was helpful, accommadating, and friendly For the surgery was a breeze without conplications. I definitly recommend him!
About Dr. Paul Papierski, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Polish and Spanish
- 1457345381
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- University of Illinois Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papierski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papierski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papierski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papierski works at
Dr. Papierski speaks Arabic, Polish and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Papierski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papierski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papierski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papierski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.