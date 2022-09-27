See All General Surgeons in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Paul Papillion, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (70)
Map Pin Small Brentwood, TN
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Papillion, MD

Dr. Paul Papillion, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Papillion works at Papillion Aesthetics in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Papillion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Papillion Aesthetics
    8115 Isabella Ln Ste 12, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 270-8511
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 70 ratings
Patient Ratings (70)
5 Star
(69)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Paul Papillion, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053431015
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Plastic Surgery Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Internship
  • General Surgery University Of Tennessee / Chattanooga Campus
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Undergraduate School
  • Northwestern State University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Papillion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papillion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Papillion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Papillion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Papillion works at Papillion Aesthetics in Brentwood, TN. View the full address on Dr. Papillion’s profile.

70 patients have reviewed Dr. Papillion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papillion.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papillion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papillion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

