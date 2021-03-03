Dr. Paul Pare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pare, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Pare, MD
Dr. Paul Pare, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Pare's Office Locations
Coastal Optical Center Inc304 Se Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-8444
The Surgery Center At Jensen Beach3995 NW Goldenrod Rd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 Directions (772) 497-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pare is excellent. I trust him completely with the care of my eyes. He has the equipment in his office to perform many procedures there without the need to go to a surgical center.
About Dr. Paul Pare, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pare has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pare has seen patients for Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pare speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pare.
