Dr. Paul Pare, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Pare, MD

Dr. Paul Pare, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Pare works at Coastal Eye Center in Stuart, FL with other offices in Jensen Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pare's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Optical Center Inc
    304 Se Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-8444
  2. 2
    The Surgery Center At Jensen Beach
    3995 NW Goldenrod Rd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 497-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drusen
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Dystrophy
Drusen
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Dystrophy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Macular Hole
Migraine
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharoplasty
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Conjunctivoplasty
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Erosion
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Endophthalmitis
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium Surgery
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Strabismus
Tear Duct Surgery
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pare?

    Mar 03, 2021
    Dr. Pare is excellent. I trust him completely with the care of my eyes. He has the equipment in his office to perform many procedures there without the need to go to a surgical center.
    mary Moretti — Mar 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Paul Pare, MD
    About Dr. Paul Pare, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457384331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Pare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pare has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pare has seen patients for Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

