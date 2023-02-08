Dr. Paul Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Parker, MD
Dr. Paul Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Surgiplex122 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience above what I expected I would highly recommend Parker Center. I am 73 and I had a face lift and now I look many years younger. No one said to me you had a face lift only you look a little different it was ( did you cut your hair or changed your hair color lose weight.) just what I wanted to hear I am looking to do other changes and I will come here for the best doctor. Doctor Parker
About Dr. Paul Parker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1043284466
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Union College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
371 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
