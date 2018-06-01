Dr. Paul Pasarilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasarilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pasarilla, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Pasarilla, MD
Dr. Paul Pasarilla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

Dr. Pasarilla's Office Locations
MMC General Surgery1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pasarilla?
Dr. Pasarilla is very knowledgeable and professional. He balances that with being very kind and by being a good listener. I had special circumstances and he was willing to work around them. I was very pleased with every meeting we had and my very successful surgery!
About Dr. Paul Pasarilla, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871797019
Education & Certifications
- York Hospital, General Surgery
- Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
- Abilene Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasarilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasarilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasarilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasarilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasarilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasarilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasarilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.