Overview of Dr. Paul Payne, MD

Dr. Paul Payne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Payne works at Swiss Obstetrics & Gynecology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.