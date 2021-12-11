Overview

Dr. Paul Pedersen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Barbourville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Pedersen works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Barbourville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.