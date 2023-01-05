Dr. Paul Peet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Peet, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Peet, MD
Dr. Paul Peet, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Peet works at
Dr. Peet's Office Locations
Paul C Peet826 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently needed to see a neurologist and was fortunate enough to be able to see Dr. Peet. He took adequate time, asking questions and listening and recommending testing. He is personable, compassionate and supportive. His office staff is excellent and helpful.
About Dr. Paul Peet, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1235151507
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peet has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Peet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.