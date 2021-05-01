Dr. Paul Pelavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pelavin, MD
Dr. Paul Pelavin, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Pediatric Endocrinology140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste N280, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 447-8182
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Pelavin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelavin speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelavin.
