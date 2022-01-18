See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD

Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Pellicci works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pellicci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1010
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 18, 2022
March, 1986, age 26: Dr. Pellicci changed my my life... once again able to play sports, and simply function, albeit on an artificial hip joint (total replacement: femur, femoral head & cup) surgically provided by you. Thanks "buddy"! You were & are a true friend who had MY best interest at heart. I'm good, "pal", better than I have ever been. Hope you're well. PS: Kudos to Dr. Bostrom as well, and the entire hip related folks at HSS. Peace & serenity be unto you & yours. Jimmy Belits 3/17/61
James Belits — Jan 18, 2022
Photo: Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD
About Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 48 years of experience
  • English
  • 1336195239
Education & Certifications

  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellicci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pellicci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pellicci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pellicci works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pellicci’s profile.

Dr. Pellicci has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellicci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellicci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellicci.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellicci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellicci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

