Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD
Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Pellicci works at
Dr. Pellicci's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
March, 1986, age 26: Dr. Pellicci changed my my life... once again able to play sports, and simply function, albeit on an artificial hip joint (total replacement: femur, femoral head & cup) surgically provided by you. Thanks "buddy"! You were & are a true friend who had MY best interest at heart. I'm good, "pal", better than I have ever been. Hope you're well. PS: Kudos to Dr. Bostrom as well, and the entire hip related folks at HSS. Peace & serenity be unto you & yours. Jimmy Belits 3/17/61
About Dr. Paul Pellicci, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pellicci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
