Dr. Paul Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Perry, MD
Dr. Paul Perry, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
- 1 911 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 556-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paul Perry performed my Bypass and Aortic Valve surgery at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo. I had 5 blocked arteries and aortic stenosis. Dr. Perry explained the surgery to me before and I felt confident and secure going in. After the surgery, he visited me daily in the hospital with a smile and handshake. Most surgeons don't have a bedside manner like that. He is also great to deal with after when you go for a follow-up. His staff is pleasant and I was able to get appointments as needed. He did a great job saving my life and a beautiful job on the incisions on my chest and leg. The surgery was a success and I feel great. Thank you
About Dr. Paul Perry, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790948677
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
