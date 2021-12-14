Dr. Paul Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Peters, MD
Dr. Paul Peters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospbaltimore Md
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
-
1
Bone and Joint Surgeons Inc. - Dayton8805 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 836-3118Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Bone and Joint Surgeons Inc. - Dayton2587 Commons Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 836-3118
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
Dr. Peters conducted lateral ankle ligament reconstruction surgery on me to clean out and repair 20 years of wear and tear from competitive soccer. I only reached out for his expertise after an ankle sprain did not fully repair with 6 mos. of conservative treatment + PT. I had my surgery at Soin, and the care team around me spoke very highly of Dr. Peter's and his competence in his profession. I am approx 10 weeks post recovery and now cleared for light activities such as running / hiking, with full RTP (Soccer) a few months away. His recovery timeline seems a bit conservative for the Modified Brostrom repair w/ Internal Brace, but this may be to better facilitate full recovery with minimal risk of injury recurrence. I will return to Dr. Peters in the future with any issues, and I highly recommend those researching ankle/foot surgeons in the dayton area to trust Dr. Peters / KHN with your needs. The attitude of his colleagues suggest that he is the best in the area at what he does.
About Dr. Paul Peters, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1689708596
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospbaltimore Md
- Wright State University School Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.