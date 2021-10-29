Overview of Dr. Paul Peterson, MD

Dr. Paul Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Tulsa Bone and Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.