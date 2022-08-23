Dr. Paul Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Phelps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Phelps, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Phelps works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (224) 251-2020
-
2
Chicago Oculofacial Plastic Surgery2001 N Halsted St Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (312) 888-5754
Hospital Affiliations
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience with Dr Paul Phelps. In my 70s, my eyelids were drooping, which interfered with my vision and looked unsightly. Dr Phelps explained the procedure thoroughly and walked me through it painlessly and worry-free. I am totally pleased and satisfied.
About Dr. Paul Phelps, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003131657
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center|University of Wisconsin / Madison
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- University Of Illinoi|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
