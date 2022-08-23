See All Ophthalmologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Paul Phelps, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Phelps, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Phelps, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Phelps works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery in Skokie, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 251-2020
  2. 2
    Chicago Oculofacial Plastic Surgery
    2001 N Halsted St Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 888-5754

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Visual Field Defects
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Phelps?

    Aug 23, 2022
    I had a very good experience with Dr Paul Phelps. In my 70s, my eyelids were drooping, which interfered with my vision and looked unsightly. Dr Phelps explained the procedure thoroughly and walked me through it painlessly and worry-free. I am totally pleased and satisfied.
    Jay Callahan PhD — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Phelps, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Phelps, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Phelps to family and friends

    Dr. Phelps' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Phelps

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Phelps, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Phelps, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003131657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center|University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Illinoi|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phelps has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Phelps, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.