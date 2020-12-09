Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners,Scripps Physicians Medical Group501 Washington St Ste 512, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-0014
Drs Diggs Kimura Keramati Phillips and230 Prospect Pl Ste 250, Coronado, CA 92118 Directions (619) 435-1660
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sharp Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Phillips has treated my family for many years. He is consistently one of the most kind, thorough, and knowledgeable doctors we have seen. Our concerns have ranged from fairly simple to the extremely complex. Dr. Phillips is always completely engaged and goes above and beyond to ensure we receive care that is exceptional and appropriate, even when others have given up. We all feel very fortunate that he has been our cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Calif Med Ctr/Mercy Hospital
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- University of Rochester
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.