Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants MD PA455 Pinellas St Ste 400, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 445-1986
-
2
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants1840 Mease Dr Ste 202, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6246
-
3
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Phillips has been the best doctor I have had in all of my 89 years and his staff is just as wonderful. Very thorough, professional caring doctor and team. Hard to find such good care and dedication in all of Pinellas cty. Dr. Phillips came highly recommended and so I travel almost an hour for his care. His entire team is always there for any questions or concerns along with his dedicated nursing staff.
About Dr. Paul Phillips, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1194716431
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.