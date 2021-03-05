Overview

Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants MD PA in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Safety Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.