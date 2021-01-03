Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Phillips, MD
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
-
1
Shawn Richey Dc2591 Wexford Bayne Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (724) 933-5588
- 2 110 CENTRAL SQUARE DR, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 Directions (724) 891-7123
-
3
Wexford Anesthesia Associates PC6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Upmc Jameson
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was great. Unfortunately I have a number of friends who have had, and still have major problems after their catarct surgery.
About Dr. Paul Phillips, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922213107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
