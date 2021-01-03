Overview of Dr. Paul Phillips, MD

Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Phillips works at Shawn Richey Dc in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Beaver Falls, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.