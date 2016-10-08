Dr. Pickrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Pickrell, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Pickrell, MD
Dr. Paul Pickrell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Pickrell works at
Dr. Pickrell's Office Locations
Coral Desert Spine Surgery1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 220, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 879-7610
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
After lab tests run by our primary care provider came back positive, I asked for a referral to Dr. Pickrell (recommended by a friend). I was able to get a new patient appointment for the next week due to a cancellation. Dr. Pickrell's nurse met with us first and listened to my daughter's medical history. Then the doctor came in and listened as well. He is still in the process of diagnosing her and coming up with a treatment plan, but he is the first doctor to take her symptoms seriously.
About Dr. Paul Pickrell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1114935418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

59 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.