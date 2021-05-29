See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Paul Pin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (47)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Pin, MD

Dr. Paul Pin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Pin works at PIN PAUL G MD OFFICE in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pin Paul G MD Office
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 827-2530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Pin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568469484
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Hospital-Plastic Surgery
    • Barnes Hospital
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Pin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

