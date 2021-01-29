Overview of Dr. Paul Pirundini, MD

Dr. Paul Pirundini, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Pirundini works at Cape Cod Interventional Radiology in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.