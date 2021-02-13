See All Urologists in Escondido, CA
Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD

Urology
3.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Escondido, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD

Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Polishuk works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Polishuk's Office Locations

    Urology
    225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urethral Stricture
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urethral Stricture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Devices Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Continuous Incontinence Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overflow Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare of California

    Feb 13, 2021
    I just had a telemedicine call with Dr. Polishuk who treated me for a stone that was stuck in my Ureter years ago. I have another stone and I’m not as scared as I was during my first episode. Dr. Polishuk is extremely knowledgeable and yet personable. I have complete confidence in his abilities as a Urologist. And he is affiliated with the new Palomar Hospital which had high ratings in all areas including patient surviving rates. I highly recommend this Physician for anything pertaining to Urology!
    Judy Bender — Feb 13, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487648754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Of Wisconsin-Madison
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

