Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Urology225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
I just had a telemedicine call with Dr. Polishuk who treated me for a stone that was stuck in my Ureter years ago. I have another stone and I’m not as scared as I was during my first episode. Dr. Polishuk is extremely knowledgeable and yet personable. I have complete confidence in his abilities as a Urologist. And he is affiliated with the new Palomar Hospital which had high ratings in all areas including patient surviving rates. I highly recommend this Physician for anything pertaining to Urology!
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487648754
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- Univ Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Dr. Polishuk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polishuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
