Overview of Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD

Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Polishuk works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.