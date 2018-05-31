Dr. Paul Popper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Popper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Popper, MD
Dr. Paul Popper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University Of Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Popper works at
Dr. Popper's Office Locations
Howard and Popper Mds4161 Tamiami Trl Ste 802, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6736
Cardiovascular Institute of SWFL21229 Olean Blvd Ste D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6735Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for years and And can say first hand that Dr Popper and Deb are extremely knowledgeable and professional and helpful they have gone up and beyond my expectations I would recommend them to everyone.
About Dr. Paul Popper, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124045216
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University Of Guadalajara
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popper has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popper speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Popper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popper.
