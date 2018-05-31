See All Cardiologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Paul Popper, MD

Cardiology
3.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Popper, MD

Dr. Paul Popper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University Of Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Popper works at Paul M. Popper MD PA in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Popper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Howard and Popper Mds
    4161 Tamiami Trl Ste 802, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6736
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Institute of SWFL
    21229 Olean Blvd Ste D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6735
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Artery Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Sinus Tachycardia
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Murmur
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Unstable Angina
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Ultrasound
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Edema
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Heart Valve Diseases
Limb Swelling
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pacemaker Monitoring
Palpitations
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Septal Defect
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Vascular Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 31, 2018
    I have been a patient for years and And can say first hand that Dr Popper and Deb are extremely knowledgeable and professional and helpful they have gone up and beyond my expectations I would recommend them to everyone.
    Mark in Punta Gorda — May 31, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Paul Popper, MD
    About Dr. Paul Popper, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124045216
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University Of Guadalajara
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Popper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popper works at Paul M. Popper MD PA in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Popper’s profile.

    Dr. Popper has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Popper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

