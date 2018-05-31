Overview of Dr. Paul Popper, MD

Dr. Paul Popper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud|University Of Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Popper works at Paul M. Popper MD PA in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.