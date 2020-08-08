Dr. Paul Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Porter, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Porter, MD
Dr. Paul Porter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Porter's Office Locations
Laura Hunt Aud10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Patient! Excellent bedside manner! Very gentle and kind!! Thank you Dr. Porter
About Dr. Paul Porter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.