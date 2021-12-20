See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD

Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Pottinger works at Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pottinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Endocarditis
Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    I came to Dr. Pottinger after a series of bad incidents with other doctors—a botched surgery left me with an infection, a wound that wouldn’t heal, and a limb at risk of needing amputation. While other doctors continuously dismissed me carelessly, only Dr. Pottinger took extra care to identify the problem and solve it definitively. In a world full of mediocre and sketchy people, Dr. Pottinger made me understand that there are excellent and disciplined experts out there, who know how to solve problems with real knowledge and precision. Because of Dr. Pottinger, I still have my limb and I am very lucky and forever grateful to have been able to receive his care.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD
    About Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992892517
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wa
    Residency
    • University CO
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pottinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pottinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pottinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pottinger works at Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pottinger’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pottinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pottinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pottinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pottinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

