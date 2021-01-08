Overview of Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD

Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Prendiville works at South Coast Eye Care Center in Laguna Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.