Dr. Paul Prinz, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Prinz, MD
Dr. Paul Prinz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Prinz's Office Locations
-
1
Gottlieb Memorial Hospital675 W North Ave Ste 214, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 538-6700
-
2
Loyola Center For Health at Burr Ridge6800 N Frontage Rd Fl 2, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (888) 584-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prinz is very thorough and listens to your concerns. He wants to pinpoint the pain and help you to get relief. I’ve had Dr. Prinz for several years and trust him completely.
About Dr. Paul Prinz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407802242
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prinz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prinz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prinz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prinz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prinz speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prinz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prinz.
