Overview of Dr. Paul Protomastro, MD

Dr. Paul Protomastro, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Protomastro works at OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics in Norwalk, CT with other offices in New Canaan, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.