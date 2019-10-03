Dr. Paul Quinlan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Quinlan, DDS
Dr. Paul Quinlan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Santa Rosa Family Dentistry4311 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 Directions (850) 932-0831
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Terrific Dentist!! Very professional and his dentistry is AMAZING!!
- Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427259381
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Quinlan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinlan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinlan.
