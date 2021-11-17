See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD

Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Ramilo works at Infectious Disease Specialists of VA in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramilo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Specialists of VA
    3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 209, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5017
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821045501
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital - SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    • University Hospital - SUNY Health Science Center
    Internship
    • University Hospital - SUNY Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramilo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramilo works at Infectious Disease Specialists of VA in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ramilo’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramilo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramilo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

