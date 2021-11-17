Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD
Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Ramilo works at
Dr. Ramilo's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Specialists of VA3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 209, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-5017Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My regular Dr was out of town and so i needed to schedule an appt. with Dr Ramilo. From the reviews below little nervous about my appt. He was terrific, Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… I immediately felt at ease – and felt confident in ability to give me expert medical care. very impressed w. the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend. He was absolutely professional and kind.
About Dr. Paul Ramilo, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1821045501
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital - SUNY Health Science Center
- University Hospital - SUNY Health Science Center
- University Hospital - SUNY Health Science Center
- Ross University
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Ramilo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramilo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramilo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramilo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.