Overview of Dr. Paul Rath, MD

Dr. Paul Rath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Rath works at CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.