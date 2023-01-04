See All Neurosurgeons in Union, NJ
Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD

Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ratzker works at Ernest Savransky, MD, LLC in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Ratzker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Back Institute
    The Back Institute
700 Rahway Ave, Union, NJ 07083
(908) 688-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bayonne Medical Center
  Christ Hospital
  Hoboken University Medical Center
  Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Hydrocephalus
Herniated Disc
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr Ratzker treated my aunt who fell and fractured her neck. My aunt was not a candidate for surgery but Dr Ratzker continued to manage her recovery through office visits. He was honest with my aunt about her prognosis. Dr Ratzker explains things in simple language to his patients. The office staff is friendly and efficient - especially Nicole.
    Debbie Drury — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD

    Neurosurgery
    35 years of experience
    English
    1235139700
    Education & Certifications

    Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Mt Sinai School Of Med
    ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ratzker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ratzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ratzker works at Ernest Savransky, MD, LLC in Union, NJ.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratzker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

