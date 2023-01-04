Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD
Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ratzker works at
Dr. Ratzker's Office Locations
-
1
The Back Institute700 Rahway Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratzker?
Dr Ratzker treated my aunt who fell and fractured her neck. My aunt was not a candidate for surgery but Dr Ratzker continued to manage her recovery through office visits. He was honest with my aunt about her prognosis. Dr Ratzker explains things in simple language to his patients. The office staff is friendly and efficient - especially Nicole.
About Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235139700
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Mt Sinai School Of Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratzker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratzker works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratzker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratzker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.