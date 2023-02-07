Overview of Dr. Paul Re, MD

Dr. Paul Re, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Re works at Orthopedic Affiliates in Concord, MA with other offices in Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.