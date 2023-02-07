Dr. Paul Re, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Re is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Re, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.
Orthopedic Affiliates54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 200, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-5391Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Affiliates133 Littleton Rd Ste 104, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 369-5391
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
"I had a fantastic experience with Dr. Re, who recently performed surgery on my rotator cuff. The procedure was done with great efficiency and skill, and I was pleasantly surprised by how smooth the whole process was. I was impressed with the level of care and attention I received throughout the entire process, and I am now on the road to a full recovery. I highly recommend this surgeon to anyone in need of orthopedic care."
About Dr. Paul Re, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851367858
Education & Certifications
- NE Med Ctr/Tufts Univ Med Sch
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Harvard Fifth Surg Svc
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Re has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Re accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Re has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Re has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Re on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Re. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Re.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Re, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Re appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.