Dr. Paul Reardon, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Reardon, MD

Dr. Paul Reardon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Reardon works at NEWPORT COAST MENTAL HLTH in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reardon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Coast Mental Hlth
    15 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 140, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-7776

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 04, 2020
I have been seeing Dr. Reardon for 4 years and he has been the only psychology health professional that correctly diagnosed me and has been genuinely helping me with my PTSD through EMDR therapy and Major Depressive Disorder. His prescriptions that he has given me were the only meds that ever worked for me and he is the sweetest and most personable psychiatrist I've ever met. He truly cares about all of his patients and their well-being. I recommend him to family and friends whenever they need to see a psychiatrist. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Reardon for any psychological needs.
The BEST psychiatrist in Orange County — Sep 04, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Paul Reardon, MD
About Dr. Paul Reardon, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396951828
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reardon works at NEWPORT COAST MENTAL HLTH in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reardon’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

