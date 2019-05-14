Overview of Dr. Paul Reichman, MD

Dr. Paul Reichman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Reichman works at Horizon Family Medical Group PC in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.