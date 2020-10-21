See All Pediatricians in Metairie, LA
Dr. Paul Remedios, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Remedios, MD

Dr. Paul Remedios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Remedios works at Napoleon Pediatrics in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Remedios' Office Locations

    Napoleon Pediatrics
    3040 33rd St Rm 5550, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 219-0880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pollen Allergy
Constipation
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pollen Allergy

Constipation
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pollen Allergy
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 21, 2020
    2nd visit went great! He is really good with Teens. Makes them feel comfortable during the visit. He doesn't rush the appointment.
    Erica Minter — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Remedios, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730454059
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Pediatrics
