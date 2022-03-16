Dr. Paul Renz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Renz, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Renz, MD
Dr. Paul Renz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital and Virginia Gay Hospital.
Dr. Renz works at
Dr. Renz's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 362-5118Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Outpatient Surgery Ctr of Cedar Rapids1075 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 558-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
- Virginia Gay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renz?
How lucky can I be......I recently entered the hospital with a burst appendix. Dr. Renz was on duty and made the best decisions at every turn for me. My recovery was monitored closely and managed well.
About Dr. Paul Renz, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417955899
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renz works at
Dr. Renz has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Renz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.