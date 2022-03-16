Overview of Dr. Paul Renz, MD

Dr. Paul Renz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital and Virginia Gay Hospital.



Dr. Renz works at Physicians Clinic of Iowa Plastic Surgery Division in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.