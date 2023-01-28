Overview of Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD

Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.



Dr. Reynolds works at Everett Clinic Orthopedics in Everett, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.