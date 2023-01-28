Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD
Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
-
1
The Everett Clinic3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5447Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Everett Clinic21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 412-1875Monday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?
Dr Reynolds is very knowledgeable and caring. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396734810
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.