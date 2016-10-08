Dr. Paul Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rice, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Rice, MD
Dr. Paul Rice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rice works at
Dr. Rice's Office Locations
-
1
Kevin L Galloway DO Pllc1860 Chadwick Dr Ste 300, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 899-3300
-
2
Ms State Board of Health Paren350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 709-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rice?
Good manners, will listen to what you have to say and make sure you understand what he is saying to you.
About Dr. Paul Rice, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497888341
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.