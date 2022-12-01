Overview of Dr. Paul Richards, MD

Dr. Paul Richards, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Richards works at Blue Ridge Cancer Care in Low Moor, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.