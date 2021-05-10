Dr. Paul Richter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Richter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Richter, DPM
Dr. Paul Richter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Richter's Office Locations
Family Podiatry Group of Tampa7926 W Hillsborough Ave Ste G, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 886-9180
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say that, I always check reviews. Dr Richter is one of the best. He listens, explains and is very caring. Wants the best for you.
About Dr. Paul Richter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1003804832
Education & Certifications
- James A. Haley Veterans Hospital
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.