Dr. Paul Ricketts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Ricketts works at Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater Pllc in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.