Dr. Rivkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Rivkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Rivkin, MD
Dr. Paul Rivkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rivkin works at
Dr. Rivkin's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins University Health System933 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21205 Directions (410) 955-1892
- 2 101 E Chesapeake Ave Ste 401, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 337-8083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivkin is an incredibly compassionate and wonderful physician. He is super intelligent, with the best vocabulary I have ever encountered. I find this very impressive as I have a Masters degree and can relate well to a very well educated contemporary, which is what I consider him to be. He is extremely caring and extremely concerned when I am not at my best. He is the best doctor I have ever seen mostly because I feel he is on my wavelength, sincere and extremely kind. Worth every penny.
About Dr. Paul Rivkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881621522
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivkin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.