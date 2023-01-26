Dr. Paul Roa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Roa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Roa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Cali and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Pain Medicine1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 314, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-5206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Pain Center2 Oakwood Blvd Ste 195, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 447-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oscar Health
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Roa is an exceptional physician as well as a very compassionate person. A coworker referred me to Dr.Roa in 2016. My days of suffering with ongoing pain came to an end. I’ve had spinal injections with virtually little or no pain. Never in a rush and always takes time to explain everything to you. The staff is awesome and always ready to help you .Thank you Dr Roa and staff to your dedication to your patients
About Dr. Paul Roa, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861717092
Education & Certifications
- Champlain Spine/Pain Management
- Physical Med & Rehab-New York Medical College|Physical Med &amp; Rehab-New York Medical College|Physical Med &amp;amp; Rehab-New York Medical College
- General Surgery-New York Hospital Queens
- Universidad Libre De Cali
