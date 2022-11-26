Overview

Dr. Paul Roach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Roach works at Seton Heart Institute in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.