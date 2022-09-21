Dr. Paul Rober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rober, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology211 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent treatment. I must be from an alternate universe because my experience doesn’t reflect anything of the disenchanted commentators anove. Doc was extremely patient with me, answered my questions, and laid out various treatment options. Probably a perfect urologist doesn’t exist, but for me personally I feel well cared for, and he seemed perfect to me. Thank you Dr. Rober. Nurses and the whole staff, from check-in to check-out were extremely courteous on EVERY visit. Healthcare like it ought to be done!!
- 38 years of experience
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Urology
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
