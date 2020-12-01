Dr. Paul Robison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Robison, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Robison, MD
Dr. Paul Robison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Robison works at
Dr. Robison's Office Locations
Pediatric Specialists Outreach Clinic - Endocrinology Clinic1723 Broadway St Ste 210, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 785-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robison performed surgeries in my mother AND my father. The outcomes were far above what we expect. In my mother’s case, we weren’t sure she would survive surgery. He was understandably confident in his abilities & both had excellent outcomes. We found him to be caring, friendly and professional at all times. My mother died of pancreatic cancer recently. As she laid in her hospital bed she mentioned Dr. Robison and how he had given her more time by patching up her cardiovascular issues.
About Dr. Paul Robison, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1427010735
Education & Certifications
- Artificial Heart Research Laboratory, University Of Utah|Cardiothoracic Surgery, University Of Utah
- Insts Biomed Engr University Utah
- University Of Texas Teaching Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robison accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robison has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.